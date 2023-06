It seems the skeletons are popping out of the closet in the case of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. At first, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made some shocking claims about her time working on the popular sitcom for 15 years. And later, Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Rajda Ahuja also made some shocking claims. Monika played Bawri in the show for about 6 years. The actress talked about how people won't talk about the atmosphere on set. She also talked about Munmun Dutta and claimed that she had fought as well. And now, Monika has issued a clarification on her statement.

Monika Bhadoriya reacts to reports claiming she revealed Munmun Dutta left the show because people misbehaved

Monika Bhadoriya aka former Bawri from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah claimed that she never made a statement about Munmun Dutta leaving the show. The actress called the reports lies and adds, that Munmun is very dear to me and she would never say such a thing about her. Monika Bhadoriya further claims that she has not been a part of the show for about three years and is in no clue about who is joining and who is leaving the show these days. Whatever happens these days, she learns it from the news articles. Monika Bhadoriya adds, "I have not heard anything like that and I have not said anything like that. There are some media channels that are spreading lies that I am making these statements but I am not, I would never."

Monika Bhadoriya on being tortured by the makers

The actress shares that she has not said anything as the media is portraying it. Her interviews, Monika agrees were aggressive and reasons that she saw her mother pass away right in front of her eyes. She recalls feeling helpless as she had to do rounds of the hospital and then come back to sets and face their torture. She left without saying anything and it is just now that she has opened up about her ordeal. Monika shares that things continue to grow worse on set. She adds that the makers never called her and they only do it for their convenience. In her previous statement, Monika had claimed that Munmun left the set after fights. She would not come for several days.

Priya who played Rita reporter claimed that she was thrown out of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when her husband who was the director of the show quit. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal claims that sexual remarks were passed on her by Asit Kumarr Modi. She also claimed to be mentally tortured by Sohail Ramani.