Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi seems to be in deep trouble after all the allegations against him from not only Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs. Roshan Sodhi, but also Bowri, aka Monika Bhadoriya, who earlier accused him of treating her badly on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now Monika, in her latest interview, speaks about how Asit Modi literally threatened her for not letting her work in Mumbai and ruin her career. In an interview with ETimes, Monika recalled dealing with mental trauma and how she faces all the threats from Asit Modi, the producer of TMKOC.

Asit Kumarr Modi threatened me says Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Monika Bhadoriya

"Asit Kumarr Modi threatened me that he would not work in Mumbai. I was already going through the mental trauma of losing my mother, and here he was threatening to ruin my career. It had an impact on my career, actually. I struggled to work after that. It impacted my life and care". Just a week ago, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had accused him of sexual harassment and claimed that he is extremely disrespectful on the sets, while Asit refused all the allegations against him, called him unprofessional, and said that he would take legal action against her.

While Monika's claims against Asit only proved that Jennifer isn't the only victim and has problems with Asit Modi, in her same interview, Bowri, aka Monika Bhadoriya, described how nobody will go against Modi until they are part of the show. "Nobody will speak against them until they are working there. I know when you ask them now, they will deny these situations because they are getting money". All these claims against Asit Modi and slowly the real faces of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaving the show have highly affected the TRPs, and the original charm of the show has gone.