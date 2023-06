Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been courting controversies ever since Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has opened up on the harassment that she faced on set at the hands of Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. Later, Monika Bhadoriya opened up on her ordeal while she worked on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now, she has reacted to whether Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the show. Disha has not been a part of TMKOC since 2015.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monika on if Disha was tortured

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing headlines in the entertainment news for all the wrong reasons. Former Bawri, that is, Monika Bhadoriya has been making a lot of revelations about her experience of working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, Monika Bhadoriya was asked if even Disha Vakani was mistreated on the sets as well. While the actress did not want to comment on the same, she did tells Bollywood Bubble that it might be the case. Monika claims that it might be the reason as Disha has not been coming to set for a long time now. "Aapko accha koi pay kar raha hai aur koi bula raha hai aapko aur aap nahi aana chahte ho toh yehi reason hogi na aur kya reason ho sakta hai," she adds.

Monika Bhadoriya blames Sohail Ramani

In the same interview, Monika was asked who could have been behind his mistreatment, she without batting her eyelid took the name of the project head Sohail Ramani. The actress claims that Ramani is very bad and she does not believe there could be any other project head who could have been this bad at behaviour. Monika claims that artists can go wrong too and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team can be wrong too. The actress also claimed that Sohail misbehaves in such a manner that sometimes even physical fights break out. Monika refused to name the artist but said that Ramani is still the project head whereas the artist has already left the show.

Monika Bhadoriya previously ascertained the claims of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah being a male-chauvinistic place. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Priya Ahuja had previously claimed the same.