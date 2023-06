Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show which makes everyone laugh every day. However, these days the popular TV show is garnering the negative spotlight. Some of the former cast members have been sharing their ordeals and experience of working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and it is not a pleasant picture, let alone a comedy one. After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya opened up on the torture she faced while working on set. Monika, in her recent interview, recalls how she was asked to lose weight. She claims that every actor who has left needs some therapy.

Monika Bhadoriya's statements have been going viral in the entertainment news for a while now. She has talked elaborately about her experience of working on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has now revealed that she was asked to lose weight in 20 days. She was called to the office by Sohail Ramani. He was not in the office and there was an accountant who told her that she looks pregnant and was shocked to learn that she is not married. Monika recalls being in shock already and when Sohail came in, he asked her to lose weight in 20 days.

Monika Bhadoriya says that she asked him to pay her up to hire a professional help but Ramani, she claims refused. She tried to do it herself and fell sick. Monika reveals suffering from vitamin deficiency. Her health suffered a great deal and she had to take injections which were quite painful, recalls the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress. After 20 days, the actress expected them to call. She went home after a month and returned after two to three months. And during that time, she did not receive a call even once. Monika Bhadoriya claims all that was done to torture her.

Monika Bhadoriya claims every actor who leaves needs some therapy

The actress adds that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is such a popular show that one might not want to leave it and hence actors often push themselves. However, she soon started suffering from health issues and had B12 vitamin deficiency because of which she could not see properly. She would faint on the sets as well. That's when the doctor asked her to get hospitalized and get treatment. Monika calls it a very toxic place and claims that everyone who has left would have required a therapy. "Actors show ko quit karte he spirituality join karte hain, they need healing because of the torture they have gone through while working on the show," Monika adds.