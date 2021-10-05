Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat aka Tappu's heartfelt tribute for late Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka

Popular TV actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who garnered popularity for portraying the character of Nattu Kaka in sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on Sunday after his battle with cancer.