Popular TV actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who garnered popularity for portraying the character of Nattu Kaka in sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on Sunday after his battle with cancer. While may costars from the show attended the funeral, many actors expressed their grief on social media. Now TMKOC stars Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta penned a heartfelt note for the late actor on their respective social media accounts.

While Raj Anadkat, who portrays the character of Tappu wrote, "Me and kaka was sharing a make up and he had come on set after a long time . He entered the room and said ' aaav beta kem che' I took his blessings and he was so happy coming back on set after so many days . He asked me about my family and said ' saras , bhagwan badhanu bhalu Kare ' His dedication and hard work at such age was commendable Will never forget those anecdotes he used to share . Kaka you will always be remembered Om Shanti."

On the other hand, Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in the show, shared a series of pic with Ghanshyam Nayak and wrote, "Kaka. The first picture is the last time that I met him. His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity , is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second 'HOME'. He would fondly call me 'Dikri' and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days. Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a 'cute' person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always. Too many memories, too many great things to write about you . I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka You will always be remembered by me and many ,whose life you touched as an artist I hope you're in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you. From, Moon."