Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta FINALLY sets the record straight on whether she has QUIT the show – deets inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji has been in the news recently. There have been rumours that Munmun Dutta will be quitting the show. As per reports in Spotboye, the cast and crew had shifted to Daman as shootings were restricted in Maharashtra. Munmun Dutta had not been a part of the Mission Kala Kauwa episode shoot in Daman. Now, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to Mumbai but Munmun Dutta has not returned yet. A source close to the portal said that Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy. And there is a strong buzz that she may even decide to leave the show soon.

Post that in an interview with ETimes, the makers of the show confirmed that Munmun Dutta is not leaving the show. Now, Munmun Dutta herself has reacted to these rumours. In an interview with ETimes, Munmun Dutta said, "Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot."

She also said that she will declare if she is leaving. Munmun said, "If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate." Producer Asit Kumarr Modi also confirmed that Munmun Dutta is not leaving the show.