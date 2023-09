Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been the talk of the town. The show is running since 15 years and even today, it has got a huge fan following. The show recently landed in many controversies but still the craze for the show is intact. Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta and others have a huge fan following.

Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is loved for her performance and also for her fashion choices. She also has been sharing a lot of her travel videos and stuff. Munmun has a massive fan following on social media. She keeps sharing things from her day to day life on Instagram.

Her latest video on Instagram has grabbed all the attention. Yes, Munmun has shared a BTS video from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Well, everyone has been waiting for this one for sure.

Munmun Dutta shares a BTS video from the sets

It seems the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is shooting for a night scene and Munmun has shared a video of their night shoot. She first shows Dayashankar Pandey in the Inspector Chalu Pandey avatar. Chalu Pandey gives a cute smile while trying to do some fun things with his gun.

Further, Munmun shows the crew members of the show and says that everyone is working so hard and they are all waiting for their scene to happen. Sharing the video, Munmun wrote, “Unfiltered behind the scenes of night shift ! #munmundutta #nightshiftshenanigans #tmkoc #behindthescene #reels #nightshift #workmodeon”

Fans ask Babita ji about Jethalal

Taking to the comments section, fans started asking Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji about Jethalal. One of the fans wrote, “Jetha ji kaha hai?” Well, who isn’t a fan of Jethalal’s cute flirting with his Babita ji?

Talking about the controversies, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Kaur Sodhi had accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two more members of his team of sexual harassment. Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta took Asit Kumarr Modi to the court for payment issues.

Priya Rajda Ahuja aka Rita Reporter and Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri accused the makers of a bad treatment on the sets of the show.