Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is one of the most famous faces on television. She is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing some wonderful pictures and videos of herself. In 2004, she was featured in a show called Hum Sab Baraati. It was her debut show, and recently, on her Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures with her co-star late Dinyar Contractor. One of the pictures was a still from the show in which she is doing naagin dance.

She captioned the pictures as, "Circa 2004 … Hum Sab Barati memories." Well, fans of the actress are loving the pictures. A fan commented on the post, "Young, slim and cute!" Another fan wrote, "Cute, your belly though, fitness goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ????? ??‍♀️? (@mmoonstar)

An Instagram user remembered Dinyar Contractor and wrote, "This man is my childhood favourite cutie pie character I saw him in very drama like shakalaka boom boom don( detective omkar nath) sonpari, Karishma ka Karishma , akad bakad bambe bo, shararat, khichdi etc etc."

Interestingly, , who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was also a part of Hum Sab Baraati.

Dutta has been in the TV industry for the past 18 years. She is famously known for portraying the role of Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she has been playing that character for the past 14 years. A few months ago, there were reports that she is quitting the show, however, the reports turned out to be fake.

Well, recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news because of the exit of Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Mehta Sahab. Even there have been reports that a new Dayaben will be entering the show as recently became a mother for the second time and she won’t be able to return as Daya.