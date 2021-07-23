Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji to QUIT the show? – here’s what we know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. It has been 12 years since the show began and even today people love watching the show. Each actor of the show has a separate fanbase. Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer has been appreciated for her performance. She also has a massive fan following on social media. However, since a few months we aren't able to see Babita ji in the show. The cast and crew had shifted to Daman as shootings were restricted in Maharashtra. Munmun Dutta had not been a part of the Mission Kala Kauwa episode shoot in Daman. Now, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to Mumbai but as per reports in Spotboye, Munmun Dutta has not returned yet. Also Read - Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Disha Vakani – know the debut TV shows of these Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors

As per reports in Spotboye, Munmun has not returned and no storyline is being written around her as well. A source close to the portal said that Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy. And there is a strong buzz that she may even decide to leave the show soon. Well, it seems the 'Bhangi' controversy has affected Munmun Dutta. For the unversed, Munmun recently landed in trouble. It seems in a video the lady is heard using the word bhangi. As we know, it is a casteist slur and not in good taste. A lot of people had called out Munmun Dutta for using the term. The lady had issued an apology on social media saying that she has been misinterpreted.

She said she was misinformed about the use of the word, and once she came to know she removed it. However, people have took it negatively. #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending on Twitter the whole day. It seems in a video she said that she uses minimum makeup if she has to step out as she does not want to look like a Bhangi. She was also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a casteist slur.