Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's most famous character is Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta. It goes without saying that she is one of the prettiest and the most adored stars in the Hindi TV industry.

Apart from her sartorial picks, the actress is known to love Korean series. It has led her to get a cute fringe haircut. Her inspiration for the same has been her favourite stars Shin Ha-ri and Diana Gomez.

She posted pictures of her creative makeover in an orange t-shirt. She is smiling in the pictures and is looking happy with her new look.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's new haircut here:

Talking about the intention behind her transformation she wrote that she has got a bit of change in her as she has been channeling her inner Shin Ha-Ri and Valeria. The actress also wrote that she has been inspired by Korean drama shows and that has been her inspiration for her haircut.

Talking about the actress she has been one of the most adored stars who is known for doing quality work in the entertainment sector since many years. Since a long time, she has been winning hearts of her fans with her character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Ji. The social media game of the actress is always on point and we cannot stop showcasing her with love and affection.

Talking about the diva, she has been in the telly world since the past 18 years. Since the past 14 years she has been playing the role of Babita Ji. Earlier, there were reports floating online that suggested that the actress is leaving the show, although the reports were quashed.

However, do you know that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashmah was not the debut show of Munmun Dutta? She was featured in a show called Hum Sab Baarati. Indeed! The actress has had a glamorous career.