Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running TV shows. It began in 2008 and has a massive fan following. All the actors from the show have a huge fan following and they are loved for their performances. While we all love Jethalal and Daya's chemistry, we also love Jethalal's flirty nature towards Babita ji. Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita ji. She has been appreciated for her performance and has received many awards for her acting. Apart from her, we also love Tapu. Bhavya Gandhi played the role since the start but later we saw Raj Anadkat replacing him as Tapu.

Raj got all the love and people accepted him soon but he also left the show. Nitish Bhaluni is now the new Tapu in the show. However, when Raj was in the show, he was very close to Munmun Dutta. Soon, reports of them dating each other started doing rounds.

Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta have been engaged?

However, none of them responded to the reports. Now, after a long time, they are in the news again and this time it is a big story. Yes, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, Raj and Munmun got engaged a few days ago. A source close to the portal stated that Munmun and Raj got engaged in a low-key ceremony outside Mumbai just a few days back.

They apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara, Gujarat. Munmun and Raj’s families have reportedly accepted their relationship and they were also present at the engagement ceremony. The couple has been reportedly dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Everyone on TMKOC sets knew about Raj and Munmun's closeness

The source shared that it was quit evident from their bond and everyone on the sets knew it. People on the sets were also sure that Raj and Munmun will definitely get married some day and hence their engagement news is not a big shock for anyone.

The portal tried to reach the actors but they remained unavailable. Earlier, Munmun had dismissed these reports of dating Raj on her social media handle.