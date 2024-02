Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive and crazy fan following. The show has been running for almost 15 years and is still one of the most loved shows. The show has been in the news since a long. A lot of controversies have been involved and also, people have been complaining about the boring episodes shown. Netizens feel that there is a lot of educational and moral stories involved and the comedy quotient has gone down. However, everyone has been missing the old episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Munmun Dutta shares throwback pictures from the Disneyland episode of TMKOC

Munmun Dutta who is loved as Babita ji in the show shared some throwback pictures on Instagram from their Hong Kong Disneyland shoot. The pictures have gone viral and people have been enjoying the memories from the old episodes. Fans have gone back to the good old episodes and have thanked Munmun for sharing these memories.

In the pictures, Munmun is seen posing with the Disney cartoon characters and also with Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Nidhi Bhanushali, Sonalika Joshi and others. Sharing these pictures, Munmun wrote, "Memories from our shoot in Disney Land, Hong Kong ?? in 2014."

Fans miss the old episodes of TMKOC

Well, it has also been ten years since the Disneyland episodes. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans started commenting and said that they are missing the old episodes of the show. One of the users wrote, "We missed the old episodes." Another user wrote, "Just cannot believe that this trip was 10 years ago...."

Netizens also complained about the latest boring episodes. A user wrote, "Those time TMKUC was really awesome all episodes was really entertaining. But now a days TMKUC become so boring."

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's post:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah landed in controversies after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit the show in March 2023 accusing the makers of harassing her. She also accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual assault. After Jennifer left, Monaz Mevawalla has replaced her as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show now.