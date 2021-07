Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is known to be a fashionista. The actress lights up her Instagram handle with so many glamorous posts. She has now posted three pictures from her trip to Jordan. We can see her enjoying a mud bath in the Dead Sea in an animal print monokini. It is a picture from her 2017 vacation. It seems the black mud found in the Dead Sea has therapeutic qualities. The mud helps people with skin ailments like acne, etc. The mud is very rich in minerals. A mud bath is one of the things to do in Jordan. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aradhana Sharma aka Deepti reveals she's suffering from trust issues after a casting couch experience; says, 'I can't stay with a man in one room'

Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita on the show. She is the belle of Gokuldham Society who is loved by every one. Her flirty banter with the residents of the society is a highlight for the audience. We are sure that Munmun is also missing the joy of travelling like the rest of us. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world. Things that seemed commonplace before look like distant luxuries now.

Munmun Dutta also one more pic from Jordan some days back. It was from the Wadi Rum. It is also one of the highlights in Jordan's tourist circle. Munmun Dutta says she is glad she chose to work and got to visit all the places she wanted to see in her life. We are sure every travel buff can identify with Munmun Dutta's plight.