Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is trending one social media since yesterday. Everyone is talking about the show and also about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat. The news of their engagement left everyone shocked. It was difficult to believe that they got engaged. The rumours of them being in a relationship have been doing rounds since a long time but none of them had confirmed. Munmun had denied these rumours long back and even Raj did. But now, the stories came back and this time it was being said that they got engaged a few days back.

The reports also suggested that their engagement happened in Vadodara in Gujarat. The families were present and have accepted their relationship. It was also reported that everyone on the sets knew about their closeness and also knew that they would get married. Nobody was able to understand what the truth is. Soon, Munmun and Raj both clarified that there is no truth to this.

Munmun called it baseless, fake and utterly ridiculous news. Raj also took to Instagram stories to clarify that it is all fake news. After things went viral, people started making memes about Jethalal, Babita and Tapu. Social media was flooded with such memes.

Munmun was also going on posting pictures on her Instagram stories. She had the most savage post. She was seen having a chai party with her girl gang yesterday after the news came out. She posted a picture of chai and wrote, "Fake news toh chalti rahegi. But nothing beats evening tea with my girl gang."

Munmun's friend also posted a video of her enjoying and shared that Munmun is unbothered about the rumours. Well, that is the right way to deal with such fake stories.

Munmun Dutta is seen as Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj Anadkat played the role of Tapu but he has left the show now.