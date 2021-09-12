Ka Ooltah Chashmah's co-stars, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, who play the role of and Tappu in the popular sitcom, have been in the news for their rumoured relationship. The rumours soon started spreading like wildfire on social media and people flooded her comment section with nasty remarks. The actress has now broken her silence on being slut-shamed and age-shamed by the trolls over her alleged relationship with Raj Anadkat, who claim to have 9 years of age gap between them. Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan recounted mom Babita's struggle as a single parent: We didn't have enough money for a driver

Munmun penned two separate notes on her Instagram, one for the trolls and second for the media. Slamming the trolls in her first note, the actress said that she is ashamed to calling herself the daughter of India after all the negativity she had received from the people who she has entertained for nearly 13 years. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta booked for using casteist slur by Haryana Police

"To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita issues apology over casteist slur [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didnn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not.

Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."

In her second note, Munmun slammed the media for publishing the report of her rumoured relationship without consent and causing her mental pain.

"To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who has just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/ headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but R U GOING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRECKING HAVOC IN THEIR LIVES?? If No then, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!!"

A couple of months ago, Munmun had made headlines when she had triggered an outrage for allegedly using a casteist slur in her YouTube video, leading to lodging of FIRs under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Later, Dutta tendered an apology and took down the offensive part of the video. She said she used the word because of language barrier.