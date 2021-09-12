Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta SLAMS trolls for slut-shaming, age-shaming her over alleged relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat

Munmun Dutta has broken her silence on being slut-shamed and age-shamed by the trolls over her alleged relationship with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat, who claim to have 9 years of age gap between them.