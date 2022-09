Ka Ooltah Chashmah is losing its charm and now the viewers want the makers to end the show as they are ruining the cult show. The new entry of Taarak Mehta in has left the netizens irked and they are calling him the worst replacement ever. Sachin Shroff made an entry in the show as 'Mehta Sahab' and he turned out to be the biggest disappointment. The netizens are slamming the makers and have started the trend on Twitter End TMKOC rather than dragging it . And many have supported this demand of the viewers as they do not want a bad memory of this lovable show.

Shailesh Lodha the original Taarak left the show stating that he didn't have much to do in it and felt like his presence is wasted and he can do more. The actor will be soon seen as a host of a show where budding poets will showcase their talent.

#TMKOC looses it's charm?.

Tmkoc bestest ever tv serial to boring show now.downfall is real.

Everyone leaving serial? pic.twitter.com/AYEetGzEix — Mufaddal Vohra (@133_AT_Hobart) September 13, 2022

End #TMKOC, don't ruin it. After Daya left the show lost it's touch a lot, Tapu and Sonu being replaced made a bit difference, not much. But after Covid it's too much, Sodhi, Anjali, and then Natu kaka died and now Tarrak Mehta, they all got replaced. Old episodes were gold. pic.twitter.com/t3nlz7Q3jy — I miss BTS! Joonie's day night??!! (@Gurleenk03) September 13, 2022

Please makers bid adieu to the show no need to drag and ruin such a beauty. #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/k1RaiZQSKQ — आकृति शाह (@aaku84) September 13, 2022

#TMKOC

My reaction when I saw new mehta saheb? pic.twitter.com/zrQ83vxVSg — INDIAN BATMAN ?? (@SANTANU32732174) September 13, 2022

What kind of editing is this @TMKOC_NTF ? Disgusting! You guys should understand when to put an end to a show. #AsitModi & @sabtv is just ruining an iconic show for their greed. Better start the telecast from Episode 1 again on the same time slot. #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/lOeHe72nWX — Ansh Saxena (@anshh_saxenaa) September 13, 2022

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw a major drop after aka Dayaben left the show. Ever since she had made her exit the show had been slowly losing its charm and the makers failed to bring her back as she is married and has a baby to look after and took a sabbatical from work. While the makers have looking for her replacement as she is never coming back in the show and she might get replaced by Aishwarya Samhita or Kajal Pisal. However that isn't confirmed. And now after the reaction on Sachin's entry as Taarak, we wonder if the makers will make an attempt to reconsider Disha Vakani to bring the charm back. Only time will tell if Disha Vakani will agree to it or no? Well right now only she will be saving grace for the show. Agree?