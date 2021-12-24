The love lives of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors makes news. As we know, the dating rumours of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat got immense coverage in media. Now, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu has confessed that she is dating a guy named Rishi Arora. Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She quit the show for her studies but is quite popular on social media. Fans saw her road trip pics on her social media handle and were wondering who was the guy with her. Nidhi Bhanushali said she is back from a long road trip with Rishi Arora. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's baby bump pictures go VIRAL – view pics

The actress told ETimes that Rishi and she love to travel. They generally travel in car along with her pet dog. It seems she is a travel enthusiast since years. Rishi Arora and she had a long road trip where they went from Maharashtra to Leh-Ladakh in their car. She says that they even lived in tents at places. Nidhi Bhanushali's bikini pictures are also making waves. The actress has credited her parents for being there for her. There was talk that Bhavya Gandhi and she were a couple. She has strongly denied the news.

Talking about Rishi, she told ETimes that they were very compatible. She admitted that she could spend her whole life with him. Nidhi Bhanushali said that she is still friends with the cast of the show. But she did not say anything about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat being a couple. The two have been rumoured to be dating as per some news portals. Nidhi Bhanushali quit the show so it is obvious that she would not be as clued in. Or maybe she was graceful enough to not comment on others' personal lives.

