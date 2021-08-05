Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nidhi Bhanushali's new pic with space buns hairdo gets HILARIOUS reactions; fans say, 'Sab Tapu Ne Hi Sikhaya Hoga'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be a top show since years. People cannot get over the residents of Gokuldham society and their antics. In the past couple of years, we have seen new cast members. One of them is Nidhi Bhanushali. The actress has done a new photoshoot and people are shocked seeing how different she is looking from her usual self. In the pictures, we can see her in a hot magenta camisole but her hair gets all the attention. She has done space buns and dreadlocks. It is a very unusual look. We can see that Nidhi Bhanushali is posing with hula hoop rings. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Asit Kumarr Modi and others celebrate 13 years of the show – view pics

Fans had the most hilarious reactions to it. All of them blamed Tapu for the new look saying he might have motivated her to do something so drastic. A fan wrote, "YAI SAB TAPPU NAI HI SIKHAYA HOGA", another one also blamed Tapu for the same writing, "Ye jarur uss tapu ki sarart hogi." Another troll called her a Cartoon Model while someone commented, "Behan tu dayan kyu ban jaati hai har baar." Raj Anadkat plays the role of Tapu on the show after the exit of Bhavya Gandhi.

Nidhi Bhanushali is one of the members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who is very popular on social media. She posts stuff regularly. Nowadays, TV actors love to break the mould of their onscreen looks and try out different stuff. Well, Nidhi's experiment might have got mixed results but full points for trying.