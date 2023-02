Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country. It has an ensemble cast which portrays the diversity of India in the show. Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms has created the show based on Taarak Mehta's weekly column in a magazine. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going on for more than 15 years now. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta and more celebs are a part of it. Some have left the show as well. And now, a new cast member will be joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon. Yes, you read that right. New Tapu will be introduced soon if reports are anything to go by.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Tapu?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys massive popularity online and offline. It has a huge fan base and the makers and the cast and crew have been entertaining them for years now. Of late, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for the changes in the cast members. And now, the makers have found their Tapu. Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu on the show before quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, Nitish Bhaluni is the new Tapu of the Tapu Sena. The character of (Dilip Joshi) Jethalal's son, Tipendra Gada will now reportedly be essayed by Nitish.

plays Jethalal on the show. Previously, and Raj Anadkat essayed the role of Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per ETimes, Nitish would begin shooting soon and will soon be introduced as the new Tapu. It is said that Nitish previously worked on a TV show called Meri Doli Tere Angna. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be his big break in Indian Television.

