Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made it to the news again. Recently, Nitish Bhaluni was announced as the new Tapu. Yes, finally, the show will see the leader of Tapu Sena returning. Raj Anadkat played the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before. He played the role and justified the predecessor quite a bit. Bhavya Gandhi originally played Tapu in the longest-running sitcom by Asit Kumarr Modi. And now, in a recent interview, Nitish has opened up about how he bagged the role and also the piece of advice he got from Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: new Tapu spills the beans

In the last couple of days, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News section because of the new Tapu casting. A couple of weeks ago, Raj Anadkat announced that his association with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came to an end. He wasn't shooting for the show and fans were wondering if he had quit. And now, they have got their new Tapu in Nitish Bhaluni.

The young actor revealed he gave an audition for the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was fortunate enough to land the second audition. He revealed he met Asit Kumarr Modi but there were more boys who had joined for auditions. He then met Neela Ma'am. He also did a mock test with Bhide, played by Mandar Chandwadkar. He also did a mock test with the Tapu Sena. And thereafter, his parents were called from Shimla and everything fell into place.

Nitish Bhaluni talks about the advice he got from his on-screen father Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal

Nitish Bhaluni also talked about his interaction with Dilip Joshi. Nitish called him a living legend. Being his senior, Dilip Joshi gave him some advice. He asked Nitish to listen and then react accordingly. He talked about a rehearsed performance and natural reaction which is what the acting game is all about. He asked him to learn as the audience won't judge him because he is young. Dilip also asked him to focus on love rather than the trolls.