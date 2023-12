Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the talk of the town. The show has been running for 15 years and is getting all the love. Recently, the show saw a growth in the TRPs after the makers brought Dayaben's return track. People were excited to see Dayaben again in the show. However, Daya did not return and it was a big disappointment for fans. They were hurt that she did not come and slammed the makers for playing with fans' emotions. Disha Vakani has been missing since 2015 and did not return to the show. Post that we saw many actors leaving the show. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal left the show as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

She made various allegations against the makers of show. She revealed that the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi had harassed her and they never respected her. Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter supported her and even Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri also supported her.

Priya reveals she never boosted about being Malav's wife

Priya also revealed that the makers disrespected her. Post Priya, her husband, Malav Rajda also left the show. He was the director of the show. Priya and Malav met on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fell in love.

Trending Now

Malav worked with the show for 10 years and later quit the show. Priya and Malav were recently seen on Luv Hua and Priya clarified that, even with Malav directing, she never requested additional screen time. She said that she never showed that she was director's wife to get additional screen time.

Jennifer reveals why Malav Rajda left TMKOC

She said that the TMKOC makers later avoided her as she was director's wife. She further went on to reveal why Malav Rajda made an exit from the show. She said that everyone has ups and downs and the worst part is when the frustration started to come home with him she told him that it was affecting us.

Have a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here

She then added that she told him to leave the job when the frustration started coming home. She shared, " He realised how his work life was affecting him as a person and he chose to get out of that place."