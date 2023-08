Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been courting controversies for the last couple of years. Be it Shailesh Lodha or Neha Mehta or Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, the show has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta in the show for 14 long years quit suddenly last year. There were reports about non-payment of dues and issues between Lodha and the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. And recently, reports surfaced stating that he has been paid off. It was said that he had won the case against Modi. The producer has now reacted to the same.

Asit Kumarr Modi REACTS to Shailesh Lodha's statement and claims of win

Asit Kumarr Modi has finally opened up on his legal battle with Shailesh Lodha. He shares with an entertainment news portal that Shailesh Lodha has falsely claimed that he has won the case. He shared that the very statement about him winning the case is a wrong representation on the part of Shailesh Lodha. Asit Kumarr Modi said the court says it was settled with consent. They are unable to understand his intentions behind spreading false information. "We would appreciate if puts this to rest and stops twisting facts," the producer adds.

Asit Kumarr Modi maintains his stance on payment

The producer had previously claimed that they had asked Shailesh to sign the documents as a procedure of his exit. But the actor did not come down to the office. There were never any issues related to payment and the only work was paperwork. Modi says that Shailesh had refused to complete the formalities. They also asked him to for a meeting to settle the issues but got no response. "Despite trying relentlessly, Mr Lodha instead of finalising the terms of the exit document, approached NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) demanding his unpaid dues.

Asit says they considered him a part of the family. They always supported him in the initial days during the show and there were never any issues regarding payment in the last 14 years. They never heard any complaint during his term and hence, they were surprised and saddened by his behaviour upon exit. Shailesh Lodha claimed that his case helped another actor from the show to get his dues. Let's see if Shailesh reacts to this.