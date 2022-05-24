Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi promises the return of Daya Ben; Will Disha Vakani be back?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched shows in India. Fans have been waiting patiently for the return of who plays Daya Ben. She is missing from the show since 2017. Fans loved the nok-jhok and comedy between Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben (Disha Vakani). Now, the makers have confirmed that they will bring back the character of Daya Ben for viewers. It was shown that she has gone to her mother's home and so on. This should warm the hearts of fans. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi himself said that he will bring back the character of Jethalal's wife. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Jason Momoa's agent leaked his fee for Aquaman 2 to the actress' camp? Angry fans take to Twitter

Asit Kumarr Modi told ETimes, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben's character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience's will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi." But he said that he was unsure if Disha Vakani could make a comeback as Daya Ben. He said that she is now busy with her duties as a homemaker and priorities are different.

Asit Kumarr Modi said, "I don't know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities." He said that she had a personal life, and he was not in a position to comment on the same. He further said, " joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before."

Disha Vakani and husband Mayur Padia are parents to a baby girl, Stuti. The actress gave birth to her daughter in 2017 and went on a maternity break. Fans really want to see Disha Vakani on the show.