Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi REACTS to reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running and most-loved TV shows in the country. It has an ensemble cast portraying various characters. All are equally loved. However, recently, there were reports that stated that Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak will be quitting the show. Yep, ICYMI, reports have said that Shailesh is planning on quitting the show. And now, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has reacted to the reports.

Producer Asit Modi was asked about Shailesh Lodha leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The producer was not aware of Shailesh leaving the show, states a report in ETimes. He told the portal, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

Meanwhile, the earlier report had claimed that Shailesh was planning to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as he has not been getting the opportunity to explore other work. The report had claimed that Shailesh had not been shooting for Taarak Mehta for about a month. He seems to have made up his mind to leave the show, the report said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys huge popularity online. The show has been on-air for about 14 years now and continues to entertain and tickle the audience silly with interesting twists and Turns. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars , , Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta to name a few. Previously, , Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, and others left the show. Will Shailesh Lodha really quit the show? If yes, then who will play Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's confidant?