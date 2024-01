Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most talked about TV shows. The show has been in the news since a long time. Recently, the makers of the show were trolled when they made promos about Dayaben's return but she did not return. People slammed the makers for playing with the feelings of the audience. They felt bad about being fooled. However, Asit Kumarr Modi once again promised the audience that there were issues and hence, they could not bring Daya but she will return soon. Post that we saw Monaz Mevawalla entering the show as Mrs. Roshan Sodhi.

However, we now see another new entry in the show. Yes, Puja Sharma has entered the show as Popatlal's love interest. She will be seen playing the role of Anokhi. Yes, we have all been waiting for Popatlal's wedding and want to know who will finally be his wife. But now, a girl has entered the show and it seems she will bring hopes to his life.

Puja Sharma talks about working with Shyam Pathak

Now, Puja Sharma spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that she got a call from the coordinator and he told her about this role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He told Puja that it will be a cameo for five to six episodes and Puja said that she wouldn't have done it but it was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and hence, she agreed.

She said that she gave her audition and within an hour she was told she is selected. Puja further spoke about how Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal helped her in the show. She said that when she first met Shyam Pathak, she told him that she never did comedy genre and she asked him to guide her and help her.

Shyam Pathak and Puja share the same educational qualifications

Shyam Pathak also helped her and was giving his suggestion to her for doing the scenes better. She also revealed that she and Shyam Pathak shared the same educational qualifications. She said, "He is also a CA inter-qualified and so am I, so we connected through that also and had conversations regarding the same."