Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu leaving the show, DATING rumours with Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji the reason?

Earlier this year, there were reports that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta are in a relationship. Now, reportedly, Raj has decided to quit the show and we wonder if dating rumour is the reason behind it.