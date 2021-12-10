Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show has been airing for the past 13 years. Actor Raj Anadkat plays the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son, in the serial. Earlier, Bhavya Gandhi played the role of Tapu but Raj replaced him in 2017. Now, according to a report in Koimoi, even Raj is leaving the show. While the actual reason for it is not yet known, we wonder if the dating rumour with Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is one of the reasons for his exit from the serial. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi is a doting dad to Niyati and Ritwik and these pics are proof — view pics

Well, a source close to the show told the portal, “The journey has been bittersweet with Raj. There have been multiple times that the team has tried to make amends with him but things aren’t working out anymore. Neither is he willing to stick for too long nor the cast and crew is keen on asking him to stay.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi dances on dhol beats at daughter Niyati's pre-wedding function — watch videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

When the portal contacted the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, he said, “Pata nahi mujhe kuch. Nahi, mujhe nahi pata hai.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh on pregnancy, Kamya Panjabi slams a troll, Parth Samthaan on cold vibes with Erica Fernandes and more

Earlier, this year, there were reports that Raj and Munmun are dating each other. Reacting the reports, the actress had shared a note on Instagram (now deleted) which read, "To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didnn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA.”