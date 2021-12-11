One of the most successful shows in the history of Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been running into choppy waters of late. First it was the shocking exit of its staple, much-loved character, Babitaji, played vivaciously by the gorgeous Munmun Dutta, and now, there's word of another regular and popular face of the show, Raj Anadkat, who plays the famous Tapu, following in her footsteps and quitting the show. And rumours of him walking out of the show have only gained traction over the past couple of days, with the obvious Munmun Dutta angle fuelling the speculation big time.