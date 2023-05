Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy show that has entertained the masses for years. The show has been one of the favourite of TV viewers from the year 2008 to be precise. However, the show has received a lot of negative limelight over the last few months. From Shailesh Lodha's exit to the court case claiming non-payment of dues, now the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Modi has a sexual harassment case against him. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed a case against the makers of the show allegedly sexual harassment. Post the allegations, a statement was released in which makers claimed that Jennifer was indisciplined, lacked focus and was of abusive nature. Now, former director of the show Malav Rajda has come out in support of Jennifer.

Mrs Sodhi finds support in former TKMOC director Malav Rajda

To Etimes, Malav Rajda stated that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was quite well-behaved and of a jolly nature when he used to work on the show. He said that he worked on the show for 14 years and never did Jennifer misbehave or abuse anyone on sets. He was quoted saying, "Jennifer is one of the most jovial people on the sets. She is a happy-go-lucky person and gelled well with everyone. Be it the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair and makeup, or the co-stars, she was on good terms with everyone on the sets with everyone. I’ve been on the sets for 14 years, and Jennifer has never misbehaved with anyone ever in front of me. She has never ever been abusive on the sets."

Earlier, when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed her side of the story, he called the sets 'male-chauvinistic'. To this, who plays the role of Mr Bhide contradicted her claims. Later, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal expressed her disappointment with Mandar and even mentioned that he knows the whole truth. She even called him her close friend and said that she was surprised by his statement.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show. She quit the show after she was denied a half day on her anniversary and reportedly faced humiliation. The case is now under inevstigation.