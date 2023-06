Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi grabbed headlines after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused him of sexual harassment. The latest report around the development suggests that a case has been registered against the producer. Mumbai Police has filed a case against popular Indian television sitcom producer Asit Kumarr Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. According to reports, a case of molestation has been filed against them. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monika Bhadoriya reveals if Disha Vakani was mistreated on sets; here's what she said

Powai Police has registered a case under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC - Indian Penal Code. The sections put means assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Asit Kumarr and 2 others are charged on the basis of a complaint filed by one of the show's actors Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. So far no arrests have been made in this case and a police official stated, "The FIR has been registered against Modi and the investigation is currently going on."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who filed a complaint last month spoke about Mumbai Police registering the case. The actresses, who played Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, decided to go to the police station once again after patiently waiting on her case. Jennifer revealed that she was at the Powai Police Station for 5 hours from 7:30 pm to 12:30 midnight. The official finally registered an FIR against producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

However, Modi denied the allegations stating that he will take legal action as he believes Jennifer is trying to defame him and the show. According to him, she is making baseless allegations because they terminated her from the show. In a recent interview with ETimes Jennifer Mistry revealed that she understood that something is fishy when her case was getting delayed. She says her gut feeling came true when her lawyer informed her of Modi’s reply to her allegations. He made some serious allegations against the former actress of his show.

She further mentioned that the producer was delaying because he wanted to buy time. She claims the allegations are untrue and they took time to fabricate evidence against her. Jennifer said that Modi has replied to his own committee ICC and sent the letter to the collector, DCP, and Senior Inspector of Powai but she will prove it in the court with all proofs and recordings. She is waiting to hear from the cops but there is no movement in the case for a long time.