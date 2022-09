Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to tickle audiences' funny bones. The show has been running successfully for ages now and is one of the longest-running shows on TV. Actor Sachin Shroff has been roped in to play the role of Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the show. The actor seems to be quite excited to play the new role. Also Read - TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak, Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan and more celebs who were replaced but will remain the OGs and fan favourite

In an interview with TimesofIndia TV, Sachin spoke his heart out about replacing Shailesh Lodha's role in the show. He shared his experience with shooting for the show. The actor said that he will try his best to fit into the shoes of the famous character of Taarak Mehta.

said, 'Jis Tarah se paani mein shakar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi I will try my best to do justice to the role.' He even requested everyone to keep continuing to love their show and shower blessings on them. Sachin even revealed if he is under pressure to play the role of Taarak who was played by Shailesh for 15 years now. The actor said that whenever he steps out for work, he feels a little nervous. He even said that he gets a lot of input from producer Asit Modi ji, directors Malav and Harshad, and her co-star Sunayana Fozdar. He even said that his co-star Sunayana who plays the role of Anjali tried to calm him down when he gets pressurized. She even told him to not worry and put in a lot of energy.

Sachin said that he is taking baby steps as he is getting used to getting the character. Sachin who has worked with other actors in the Taarak Mehta show is eagerly waiting to meet who is currently not in the town. Fans of Taarak Mehta are quite unhappy with all the changes in the actors. A lot of changes in the cast have left fans upset. With the new entry of Sachin as Taarak, fans are quite upset about the same and have called for a boycott.