Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have some sad news in store. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi has confirmed that is not going to re-enter the show. Of late, there has been immense speculations about the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi has confirmed to ETimes TV that her comeback is not happening. They are auditioning new faces for the role of Dayaben on the show. But the character of Dayaben is all set to return.

He was quoted as saying to ETimesTV, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon." The publication also asked the maker why did they take such a long time to seek a replacement for Disha Vakani. The maker said that she did work for some time after her marriage with Mayur Padia. She made an exit for the birth of her daughter, Stuti. After that, she did not return to the show. He said they were hopeful that Disha Vakani would make a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, "Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting."

It seems they decided to extend the waiting period as she has a long association with the show, and is close to the makers. He said that they never gave up hope on her return. He said that Disha Vakani has not put down her papers officially as they never had such a 'professional' association. The actress had a baby boy recently.