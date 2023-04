Shailesh Lodha is a household name for his portrayal of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor and poet, however, left the show last year. His association with the producers and the show did not end on a good note. There were reports of having a fallout with the producer Asit Kumarr Modi, the founder of Neela Tele Films which runs the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now, about a year after this departure, Shailesh Lodha has filed a case against the makers over non-payment of dues. Check more details about the same below:

Shailesh Lodha takes legal action against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer

Shailesh Lodha and Asit Kumarr Modi have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News when they have a rift. And it seems they have taken an ugly turn. Shailesh Lodha, as per the report in Hindustan Times, has filed a case against the makers. The report claims that Lodha was waiting for his dues to be cleared off. About six months of his payment had been stalled for about a year. And the latest update on the same states that Shailesh has decided to take legal action against the makers. Shailesh reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal.

The report further says that Lodha has initiated an insolvency resolution under section 9. The hearing for the same is in May. Shailesh Lodha refrained from commenting on the matter as it is subjudice and under court. Asit Kumarr Modi refused to comment on the matter as well, states the portal.

Shailesh Lodha needs to sign documents for full payment?

Sohail Ramani who is the project head for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revealed that Shailesh Lodha's decision to quit was treated respectfully. They have on numerous occasions reached out to Shailesh and have asked him to come down to the office to receive his remaining remuneration and sign the papers. He claims that they have never denied his payment. Ramani also questions Shailesh's legal action when following a simple procedure could have been easier.

Ramani also said that they won't be pursuing any case as they did not refuse him the payment. Sohail Ramani says that they have asked Shailesh Lodha to sign the necessary documents and take his dues.