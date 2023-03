Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-liked TV shows. It has been among the longest-running TV shows with characters like Jethalal, Baapuji, Taarak Mehta, Bhide and others entertaining the audience. Dilip Joshi plays Jethlal who has a best friend in Taarak Mehta. It was earlier played by Shailesh Lodha. But a few months ago, the actor quit the show and Sachin Shroff took over. His exit came as a big shock to all as he had been associated with the show since its inception. Rumours had it that it was due to a tiff with makers that Shailesh Lodha marked his exit. However, he never spoke about it. But now he has broken his silence.

Shailesh Lodha BREAKS SILENCE on TMKOC exit

At a recent event hosted by Aaj Tak, Shailesh Lodha aka was asked about his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Without taking any names, he seemingly hinted at not being happy with the producers thinking that they are bigger than the talent. He said that in this country, a publisher wears a diamond ring while the writer shells out money. He mentioned about people considering themselves over and above talented people and said that artists should raise their voices. He further quoted, "Those who earn popularity due to the work of an artist cannot be bigger than the artist. Any publisher in the world cannot be bigger than the writer. Any producer cannot be bigger than the actor. He is a businessman. If any businessman tries to overpower the actor or poet in me, I will strongly condemn it."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Modi. Before Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show, 's exit created quite a stir. Dayaben has still not returned to the show and fans are eagerly waiting for her. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.