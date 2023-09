Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often makes headlines for his inappropriate behaviour of the producer Asit Kumarr Modi. There are lots of Arora released to the TMKOC show who have openly spleen about the producer's ill behaviour and how they couldn't tolerate it. Shailesh Lodha, who openly expressed having problems with Asit Modi and the show and quit midway in his latest interview, revealed the real reason for leaving the show, and that is how he couldn't bear how disrespectfully Asit Modi spoke to him on the show, and that very time he decided to leave. Asit, who won the legal suit against Asit Modi for not clearing his dues, reveals that he called the TMKOC his servants and couldn't tolerate it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ankita Lokhande confirm her participation in the Salman Khan show?

"I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together, not just one person. I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022, that I would not like to continue with the show."

Shailesh, in his latest interview with Lallantop, revealed that he was once infuriated with the way he spoke to him, and that was the last day of his shoot. "I shot for it and even recited a poem there. A day before the telecast, Taarak Mehta's producer called me, asking how I could be on that show. And the language that he used was not civil, leaving me infuriated."

Shailesh Lodha even further went on to reveal that the makers asked him to sign a contract for not speaking with the media about the show or anything without their permission. "Why do I get his permission before going on social media or speaking to the media? These are my basic rights. And why do I do it after I leave the show? The matter was never about money or payment but about how he spoke in an insulting tone. I had to go to court, and the settlement was done."

Asit Modi, who lost the legal suit against Shailesh Lodha for not clearing his dues as an actor, paid him Rs 1 crore after he won the battle.