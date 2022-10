Shailesh Lodha had shocked everyone when he decided to the long-running TV series Ka Ooltah Chashma after playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the sitcom for 14 years. He reportedly left the show because of differences with the makers and was unable to explore more opportunities. While Shailesh hasn't revealed the real reason behind his sudden exit from the show, he recently said that he wants to speak about it but at the right time.

During his recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Shailesh spoke about being emotionally attached to the show since he has worked for over 14 years. He described himself as an emotional person or rather an emotional idiot and a sentimental fool to sum up his attachment to the show.

When Shailesh was asked about the reason to quit the show, he recited a sher by Bahir Badr, "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bevafa nahi hota,” and then added, “It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time.”

Watch Shailesh Lodha's emotional speech here:

Meanwhile, the makers have finalised of Bannoo Main Teri Dulhann fame to take Shailesh's place as Taarak Mehta in the show. Talking about Shailesh's exit, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had told IANS that they were searching for a talented actor adding that Shailesh can also come back since he feels bad when any of his actors leave the show.

"I spoke to him at length before he left but I could do nothing as he got some new opportunity and was keen to exit. We want him to come back. But I cannot wait endlessly for anyone. The show is bigger than each one of us and for the audience I have to look for his replacement if he is not coming back," he had said.

Since the talks did not work out, the makers brought Sachin as the new face of Taarak Mehta. They wanted someone who is known and connects well with the audience. Moreover, they wanted a committed actor and Sachin seems to have fit their requirement.