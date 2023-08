Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 15 years. The show’s team celebrated this achievement on the sets. With the celebrations, the show has also been in the news for all wrong reasons. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda’s statements have left everyon shocked. Jennifer has even filed a case against Asit Kumarr Modi and his team. Even before that, Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak had filed a lawsuit against Asit Modi for not clearing his dues.

The latest reports say that Shailesh Lodha has won the case against Asit Kumarr Modi. As per reports in the Times Of India, the verdict came out in May this year and as per the settlement terms a sum of ₹ 1,05,84,000/- are being paid to Shailesh by Asit Modi.

Shailesh Lodha gets his dues

Shailesh had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the clearance of his year-long dues. The matter was heard through a virtual hearing under section 9 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The matter settled between the parties as per the consent terms by the counsel for the parties.’

Shailesh Lodha spoke to the portal and said that he is happy with the verdict and thankful to NCLT. He shared that the matter was not about money but about truth and self-respect. He feels like he has won a battle and is happy that the truth has won.

Shailesh Lodha also spoke a little about why he had to leave the show and why things went ugly. He shared that Asit Kumarr Modi wanted him to sign some papers to get dues. The papers had clauses like not speaking to the media and all. Shailesh cleared that he wouldn’t have signed any papers to get his known money.

The actor further spoke about another actor who got his dues because Shailesh Lodha had fought.