Popular actor and writer Shailesh Lodha left the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. There was a controversy around the same. It was said that Shailesh Lodha was not happy that his requirement to work was minimal and hence, he wanted to take up more projects and not sit at home. Both Shailesh and the maker of the show maintained their silence on the matter ever since the news broke out. And now, recently, it was said that the dues of Shailesh have been pending since last year. The project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has something else to say, however. Check it out below:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha's six-figure payment still due?

Shailesh Lodha recently grabbed headlines in the Entertainment News when reports stated that his payment in lakhs is pending. A source claimed that the actor has been patiently waiting for his dues for a year but the producer Asit Kumarr Modi 'is paying no heed'. Shailesh Lodha was associated with Neela Telefilms' Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since it began in 2008. He played the role of Taarak Mehta, Jethlal's (played by Dilip Joshi) close friend and the resident of Gokuldham society.

Check out Shailesh Lodha's latest Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah project head refuses claims on non-payment

The project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Suhel Ramani, has issued a statement stating that despite repeatedly communicating that all dues documents need to be signed to collect the payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. The project head states that whenever a person leaves a company or a show, they have to follow a procedure. He claims that everyone has to follow these formalities further adding, "No company will release the payment before completing the formalities."

Another source close to the development of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah adds that Shailesh and the rest of the actors are like a family of the production house and they have maintained their diligent silence on the exit and the reason for his exit because they respect the artist. "It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner," the source adds claiming it to be unethical on Lodha's part to make such allegations. Shailesh would get his dues after he signs the necessary documents, the source said before signing off.