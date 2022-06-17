Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the longest-running TV shows ever. Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha and others played key roles in it. While Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's absence from the show for few years has let many talking, now Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has left many disappointed. There is no confirmation as to why he has left the most popular show and he has maintained complete silence over it too. But his recent reaction when asked about the same has grabbed attention. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Suzhal - The Vortex release date, Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital premiere date and more

The actor is now all set to host a new show called Waah Bhai Waah. It is a poetry show. During its launch event, Etimes TV asked him about his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He politely refused to talk about it and said, "Aaj hum yahan Waah Bhai Waah Ke liye hain toh Sirf uski he baatein karte hain." Well, one wonders what went wrong for Shailesh Lodha to quit a show that he has been a part of since its inception. He did not just play a character, he was also the narrator of the show.

Dayaben's replacement

Meanwhile, the makers have not found a replacement of Disha Vakani yet. They came under the radar of the fans as a recent episode got everyone excited over Dayaben's return. However, makers were later slammed for playing with the emotions of the fans. In an interview with the same portal, Asit Modi said, "Ab yeh story ka mamla hai (It is a matter of the story). We are working everything out, but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character. If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn't seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement."