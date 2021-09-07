Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shoot gets cancelled as Raj Anadkat and Mandar Chandwadkar call in sick; deets here

As per a latest report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's yesterday's shoot got cancelled as Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) and Raj Anadkat (Tapu) weren't keeping well.