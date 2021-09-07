Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows on Indian Television. The Gokuldham society and its members have been entertaining the masses by tickling their funny bones for years. However, the show did face a little trouble in times of Coronavirus. Now, the latest reports that are doing the rounds are that of the shoot getting cancelled as actors Raj Anadkat and called in sick. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi REVEALS who are her BFFs on set and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is not one of them

As per a report in Times of India, yesterday's shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was cancelled as Mandar Chandwadkar who essays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show was not keeping well. The actor reportedly called up the producer of the show and stated that he is not keeping well, hence won't be able to make it to the sets. Asit Modi then called off the shoot.

Plus, it seems Raj Anadkat, who is playing the role of Tapu in the show is also not keeping well. As per the reports, he has been showing up on the sets only when his shot is ready and yesterday, he did not show up at all. In fact, he has not reported on sets even today, says report. A source told the portal, "One doesn't know what's exactly wrong with his health. Maybe it's viral."

The news of Mandar Chandwadkar being unwell was confirmed by him as he told the portal, "Yes, I was unwell. Actually all scenes were mine yesterday. There were Ganpati scenes that had to be shot. It didn't happen yesterday." We wait to know more about Raj Anandkat's health condition. Until then we wish him a speedy recovery.