It's been weeks now that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has been sharing her side of story, her ordeal of working at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for fifteen years. The actress has levelled charges of verbal sexual harassment and mental harassment against the makers of the popular sitcom, Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. She also filed an FIR and registered a complaint against the makers. And now, Sohil Ramani, who is the project head at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has shared his side of the story. He has denied the allegations and has called it a publicity stunt.

Sohil Ramani reacts to all the allegations by Jennifer Mistry

In an interview with an entertainment news portal, Sohil countered Jennifer's claims with a question. He asks if Jennifer Mistry had so many problems, why did she come back in 2016? He says that nobody had forced her to return. He also reveals that Jennifer Mistry had messaged Asit bhai saying 'Main sudhar gayi hoon, sir mujhe ek mauka do', Hindustan Times quotes Sohil Ramani. The latter exclaims that he is not able to understand her issues.

Sohil Ramani calls Jennifer's allegations a publicity stunt

The project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is surprised that Jennifer who used to be his friend dragged him into all of this. He is unable to understand what grudge she has against him as he has been doing his job. He shares that when Jennifer left without informing, he did what he had to as a part of the company's protocol. Sohil maintains that Jennifer misbehaved and asserts that one has to follow a company's rules and regulations when one works for it. "Humne toh daanta bhi nahi. Sirf pyaar se samjhaaya tha. Jab repetitive hone laga, toh humne daanta. So, all this is nothing but a publicity stunt," he adds.

Ramani has recorded his statement 15 days ago. He shares that they have proof in terms of CCTV recordings and messages to the producers against Jennifer Mistry. He refused to share the screenshots of the messages as he does not want the livelihood of 100s of people to suffer. He says that there were times when she reached the set, she was asked to go home as pack up was done.