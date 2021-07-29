Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi REVEALS who are her BFFs on set and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is not one of them

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 13 years yesterday. The team had grand celebrations on the sets of the show. The best part of the show has been that it has no haters even after running for 13 long years. Talking about some heart touching fan moments of the show in an interview with ETimes, Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide said that there are many heart-touching fan moments especially the ones when army wives came and told them how TMKOC has helped them come out of depression as it was very difficult for them to stay away from their husbands. She said that such messages and blessings are a big thing for them and it can’t be compared to anything. Sonalika Joshi shares that they feel happy that because of their show there is a smile on the faces of the army wives. She also believes that the show has made families come together and watch television. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry gets emotional as the show completes 13 years; says, 'to get so much love from the audience is impossible'

Sonalika Joshi also revealed who are her BFFs on the sets. She said that she is close to Jennifer Mistry as they share the same room and she shares a spiritual connection with Ambika Rajankar. She is also close to Mandar Chandwadkar who plays her on-screen husband, Aatmaram Bhide. Sonalika and Mandar have worked together in the past and hence are close to each other. Sonalika Joshi also praised Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. She said that Dilip Joshi is a fantastic person and in a true sense, he has been the lead actor of the show. She went on to reveal that when the show started the way the lead actor or a senior actor handles the show, that he has done. She also said that Dilip Joshi's contribution towards the show actually boosted their energy.

Sonalika Joshi added, "I think all the actors on the show will agree with this that because of Dilip Sir, the show has got a lot of help. His contribution has been huge."