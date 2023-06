Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the leading shows for a long time. The comedy show has been tickling the funny bones of the masses with its slice-of-life humour. However, of late, the show and its makers are mired in controversy. Jennifer Mistry who played the role of Mrs Sodhi leveled some serious allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi. She accused him of sexual harassment and made many more shocking claims. Rumours had it that all of it is a publicity stunt and she wanted to enter Bigg Boss or some reality show. Jennifer Mistry has broken the silence on these rumours. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Former actress comes out in support of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, 'I can confirm she was never indisciplined or abusive'

Jennifer Mistry interested to enter Bigg Boss?

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Jennifer Mistry shared that as of now she is not interested in any of it. She said that she has been a part of the TV industry for as long as 19 years and that nobody has ever heard anything controversial about her. She further added that it is not his cup of tea and she will think about reality show whenever she is approached for the same. Jennifer Mistry stated that she doest not plan her future. She was quoted saying,

I don’t plan my future, never in my life, for 15 years anyway, we couldn’t plan holidays or anything like that. But I have not planned anything, I am a very homely person, and none of this is for publicity, and I cannot even imagine going there, Bigg Boss I think is for 3 months right, and even if I go then I will come back in a week because I will miss my family so much, so nothing is planned." The makers of Ka Ooltah Chashmah have refuted her claims and even mentioned about her behaviour on sets. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monika Bhadoriya claims she never said people misbehaved with Munmun Dutta on set

After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, other cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja also spoke about the work environment on the sets of the show. They chimed the same tune as Jennifer Mistry and said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set is 'male chavunistic'. Earlier, Shailesh Lodha and Neha Mehta accused makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of non-payment of dues. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal records her statement against Asit Modi and others