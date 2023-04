Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows on TV. As we know, people from all religions and communities work on a film set. Tanmay Vekaria has shared a picture of them having a Iftaar party. It is common for TV shows to have a couple of Iftaar parties during the month of Ramzan. At times, lead stars organize yummy snacks to make the whole unit bond together. Tanmay Vekari captioned it, "Iftar on set. Hansmukhi, Nirmal Soni, Sunaina Faujdar, Shyam Pathak." He is known as Bagha amongst the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Fans of the iconic show missed Jethalal, Bhide Bhai and Mehta Saheb in the picture. Actors like Sunayna Fozdar and Nirmal Soni shared it on their Insta stories. But the reactions on the pictures were mixed. People began trolling them for celebrating Ramzan. A person commented, "Hindu festivals pe pathar bhi chalane jaana," while another one said, "The show represents the beauty and unity of our country….ye neta log sab barbaad kar diye..." Many comments related to the Ram Navami incidents around the country. As we know, there are reports where Muslims have alleged attacked people who were chanting Mantras in the evening when they were praying for Ramzan. This alleged incident happened in Hyderabad. One more incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh where a mob apparently attacked a Ram Navami procession. The communal divide in the nation was never as defined as it is now. Two years back, we would never see such comments on social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were waiting for Disha Vakani for the longest time. Now, it seems like she will never return on the superhit show. The maker said he was tired of answering the question. He said that Disha Vakani is like family and can make a return depending on how things work out. Many feel the show has lost its comic timing and everything looks very repetitive in the episodes.