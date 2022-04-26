Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starring , Shailesh Lodha, , Amit Bhatt, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and others has been entertaining the masses for years now. Not just for comedy, the show is also known for sending out social messages through the story. However, recently, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came under the radar for making a factual error. It so happened that in the show, Bhide was playing iconic songs and 's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon played. That's when Bapuji stated that the song was released in 1965. It was actually released in 1963 and that is why the team had to apologise. Also Read - Aditya Narayan calls Bharti Singh-Haarsh’s newborn aka Golla ‘cute’; reveals how he looks, ‘Abhi tak uske…’

On social media, the team shared an official statement that read, "We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today's episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of release of song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon". However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love." The letter was signed by the producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon is one of the most iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar. The Nightingale of India passed away in the month of February 2022. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stars like , and others had attended her funeral. Recently, in an interview, sister Asha Bhosale recalled how Lata Mangeshkar had once refused millions to perform at a wedding. To Hindustan Times, Asha Bhosale said, "Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth a million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me 'will you sing at a wedding?' I said I won't and she then told the rep, 'We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings'. That person was very disappointed."