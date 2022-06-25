The TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that airs on SABTV has been entertaining the audience for a long time. However, of late, the show has been entangled in many controversies. With Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came under the spotlight. The latest was Neha Mehta's claims that went against the makers. She revealed that she is yet to get her final settlement. It has been a while that she left the show and stated that she hasn't been paid the fees for the last few months. Now, the team has released a statement over this. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh's sizzling hot dance on Pasoori gets a flirtatious comment from beau Jackky Bhagnani [Watch Video]

TMKOC's team's statement

As reported by Etimes, a statement by the team stated that they contacted Neha Mehta multiple times but she isn't signing the exit documents. Without her signature, they cannot release her payment. The statement read, "We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta a multiple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication since the past two years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish that she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers, who have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action." Neha Mehta is yet to respond to the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Fans are rooting for THIS TV beauty among other strong contenders to win Rohit Shetty's show [View Poll Result]

Dayaben's return

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received backlash for playing with fans' emotions. A recent episode hinted at Dayaben's return and that left everyone excited. However, soon it got revealed that it will take a few months before makers finally lock in Dayaben. This left fans furious. Also Read - Hina Khan gets culture shamed again for posting pics in monokini; netizens say, 'Aapke kapde dekhne ke baad...'