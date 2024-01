Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and longest running shows. The comedy TV show has been through a lot of controversies recently. We saw the Dayaben track on the show which received a lot of backlash from the audience. People have been eagerly waiting for Dayaben's return to the show and the fake return track left everyone angry. People felt the makers are playing with their sentiments. For the unversed, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben left the show in 2015 and it is shown that Daya is in Ahmedabad. Apart from Dayaben's return, people have been waiting to know whether Popatlal will get married or not.

Many have been asking this question to producer Asit Kumarr Modi and he has always said that he will bring in the right girl for Popatlal soon. Now, it seems the producer has decided to make that happen. As per reports in IWMBuzz, the makers have brought in a new actress to play Popatlal's love interest in the show.

Actress Puja Bharati Sharma is soon going to enter the show. The source close to the portal mentioned that Puja will have an interesting cameo and she will be paired opposite Popatlal and her character name will be Anokhi. However, there is no official announcement about the same yet.

Puja Bharati Sharma has been a part of TV shows like Dus June Ki Raat, Choti Sarrdaarni and more.

Recently, we saw Monaz Mevawalla entering Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. She replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal in the show. Jennifer had left the show in March 2023. Jennifer had accused the makers of the show of disrespecting her and of sexual assault. She said that women on the sets are never being respected.

Priya Ahuja Rajda and Monika Bhadoriya also supported Jennifer and said that they too have been disrespected on the show. Currently, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, Balwinder Singh Suri and others.