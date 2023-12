Earlier this year, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress accused the producer Asit Kumarr Modi of harassment. She accused that the producer would pass remarks about her looks and so on and later, she understood that it was workplace harassment. Jennifer also claimed that Modi had invited her to his hotel room at an outdoor schedule and invited her for drinks and all. And now, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have found Jennifer's replacement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers find a replacement for Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

The creator and producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, announced that they have signed Monaz Mevawalla as the new cast member. Modi is confident that her talent and her passion for acting will add a new dimension to the character and the show. He wholeheartedly welcomed Monaz Mevawalla to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family.

Monaz Mevawalla expresses her happiness on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Monaz is thrilled and excited to be a part of the TMKOC family. She loves the role already and is grateful to Asit Kumarr Modi for giving her the opportunity. Monaz promises to put all her energy and her heart into the character. "Having previously worked with Mr. Modi, I love his passion and dedication for every TMKOC member for the past 15 years. I’m sure that all the TMKOC fans will shower me their love and support," she said.

Talking about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and her row with Asit Kumarr Modi, Jennifer found support from Priya Rajda Ahuja. Priya is the wife of the former director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda. The makers had accused Jennifer of abusive behaviour and indiscipline. However, Priya denied the claims of the makers. The case had been going on when Jennifer accused Modi of influencing the witnesses.

Let’s see how Monaz Mevawalla wins over the audience as Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show. Over the last couple of years, we have seen Monika Bhadoriya, Shailesh Lodha, Priya Ahuja and more celebs leaving the show.