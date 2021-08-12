Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Panipat co-star joins the Dilip Joshi show

After and Aradhana Sharma, we have one more addition in the Ka Ooltah Chashmah family as the makers have roped in actress Arshi Bharti to play a key role in the show. The gorgeous lady was also seen in and 's , where she played the role of latter's friend. In TMKOC, Arshi will play Rakesh Bedi's secretary and we expect her role to be a recurring one. Also Read - Did you know Sara Ali Khan talked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan out of their ‘no on-screen kissing policy’?

Sharing her experience of joining this big show, the actress told media, "I had given an audition and had forgotten about it just like all the actors do, but after a week I got a call from my casting director saying I had been shortlisted, well at first I couldn't recall but then when he said it's for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and then I went crazy because I didn't expect this to happen, getting shortlisted is a big thing though I wasn't expecting I would get the role but I got a call at night saying 'kal se shoot hai hogya hai aapka' I was so happy I couldn't believe this till the next day when I had my shoot."

Calling it a dream come true, she added, "I feel superb, it wasn't expected I'm really very happy, reading the comments on YouTube people are talking good about her role as secretary. Working with such great actors is a big big thing. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a hit show and coming on India's most hit show is like a dream come true."

Talking about Arshi Bharti, her father is an astrologer while her mother is a regional singer.