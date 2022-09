Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It has completed 15 years in the TV industry and continues to entertain the audience with amazing and relatable content. Of late Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After Shailesh Lodha's exit, the show courted some controversy. Shailesh played the role of Taarak Mehta, Jethalal's friend and confidant in the show. And now, it seems, the makers have found Shailesh Lodha's replacement as Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Popular Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor is replacing Shailesh as Taarak.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor replaces Shailesh in TMKOC

It's been a couple of weeks since Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor didn't announce his exit but the reports soon surfaced that Shailesh has quit the show. There were also reports about makers trying to find a replacement for the actor in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now, the latest report in ETimes, states that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor has replaced Shailesh as Taarak. And that's not it, the report also claims that Sachin Shroff has begun shooting for Taarak Mehta as well. Yes, you read that right. Sachin is said to have shot for two days.

Shailesh Lodha's exit creates controversy

After Shailesh left the show, reports surfaced stating that the actor was not happy since all of his days were not being utilised and hence, he wanted to take up other work as well. However, due to the exclusivity contract, he wasn't able to take up other projects. And hence, he decided to quit the show. While Shailesh Lodha has kept mum on the matter, Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer, seemingly took a jibe at him saying that if actors felt that they have done enough and want to move on, he cannot help it.

Talking about Sachin Shroff, he played the role of Rajeev, Shivani bua's (Tanvi Thakker) husband in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.