Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This is what Shailesh Lodha will do after quitting the show

Ka Ooltah Chashmah's face Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta has finally decided to quit the show and his fans have been extremely disheartened and disappointed by the news as he ends this 14 years journey with the show. Shailesh Lodha's news of quitting the show came as a shocker to his fans and many wondered what went wrong. Amid the news of him quitting the show, he shared the cryptic post that was mentioned. "Here, the strongest of irons break; when many liars come together, the truthful one breaks.", while his fans made a huge cry and insisted him to not quit. But do not worry, he will soon be back soon and this time as a host of the show.

Yes Reportedly, the poet actor will be hosting the show based on hunting talented poets. The show's name will be titled a Wah Bhai Wah and t will give a platform to all upcoming and talented poets who will showcase their talents and entertain the public. The show will reportedly be full of humour and satire and poets from across India will be presenting their writing skills in front of the studio audience, the show will be aired on National TV. It will be going on air in the mid-month of June and all the preparations for the grand launch have already begun.

While there were lots of reports of Shailesh quitting the show because he couldn't say yes to other opportunities due to his commitment to TMKOC and so he decided to leave the show as he thought he is wasting his time with the same. However, the producer of the show Asit Modi refuses to the comment on his quitting when asked. He told ETimes, " If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers". Well, this piece of news of Shailesh coming back on TV as a host will leave his fans excited.